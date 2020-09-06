https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/famous-civil-rights-lawyer-leo-terrell-speaks-out/
My message to America. Please watch and vote #Trump . @seanhannity @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Z9djIxkTjG
— TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 5, 2020
Fantastic message from Leo — ‘Democrats will harm this country. Democrats are dangerous’
Black voters don’t like Kamala…
The Joke is on the Democrats: Black voters do not like @SenKamalaHarris especially black males. Her selection has backfired on Sleepy Joe. #PresidentTrump will receive record number of Black votes . @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity @OANN #BlackVoicesforTrump @DailyCaller @newsmax
— TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 7, 2020
Leo unloads on Michelle Obama