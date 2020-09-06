https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fck-police-families-outraged-assistant-high-school-principal-films-marching-blm-cussing-police-rochester-riots/

On Friday night Black Lives Matter rioters in Rochester, New York, terrified diners as they barged into local restaurants, flipped tables, threw chairs, and screamed at random people out eating dinner for the weekend.

The video is ABSOLUTELY FRIGHTENING!

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

The BLM rioters were then filmed climbing on homes and attempting to break into an apartment building.

The BLM violence and brutality made news online but was completely ignored by the fake news mainstream media.

Now Rochester locals are outraged after they discovered an Assistant Principal was marching with the BLM and involved in the street violence!

Assistant Principal Steve Lysenko filmed himself cheering the mob and cursing Rochester police in the midst of the riots.

Lysenko posted video of himself screaming, “F**k the police!” at the riots.

Here’s video of Lysenko screaming at police.

(Warning on language)

Steve Lysenko is Assistant Principal at Spencerport High School in Rochester, New York.

