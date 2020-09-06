https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fck-white-people-blm-biden-supporters-scream-elderly-couple-dining-outdoors-pittsburgh-steal-drinks-off-table-video/
This is how Biden supporters treat elderly Americans.
Black Lives Matter terrorists screamed obscenities at elderly people dining outdoors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.
“F*ck 12 and f*ck white people! You old dick!” one BLM militant yelled to a peaceful elderly white man sitting at a table.
A woman then marched over to the couple, grabbed a drink from their table and drank out of it!
So much for worrying about Covid-19!
Other violent Biden supporters were breaking glassware and intimidating diners.
WATCH (language warning):
PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca
— SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020
Another Black Lives Matter terrorist physically assaulted a white man walking his bike on Penn Avenue near The Standard Market & Pint House.
WATCH:
PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/xXn6EQpENb
— SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 7, 2020