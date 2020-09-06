https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fck-white-people-blm-biden-supporters-scream-elderly-couple-dining-outdoors-pittsburgh-steal-drinks-off-table-video/

This is how Biden supporters treat elderly Americans.

Black Lives Matter terrorists screamed obscenities at elderly people dining outdoors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“F*ck 12 and f*ck white people! You old dick!” one BLM militant yelled to a peaceful elderly white man sitting at a table.

A woman then marched over to the couple, grabbed a drink from their table and drank out of it!

TRENDING: “F*ck the Police!” – Families OUTRAGED After Assistant High School Principal Films Himself Marching with BLM and Cussing Police at Rochester Riots

So much for worrying about Covid-19!

Other violent Biden supporters were breaking glassware and intimidating diners.

WATCH (language warning):

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca — SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020

Another Black Lives Matter terrorist physically assaulted a white man walking his bike on Penn Avenue near The Standard Market & Pint House.

WATCH:

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/xXn6EQpENb — SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

