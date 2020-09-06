https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/find-him-alleged-rapist-added-to-tennessees-most-wanted-list/

KNOXVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has just added a new person to their most wanted list. The man is an attorney alleged to have coerced clients into paying for his services with sex when they couldn’t afford his fees.

David Whelan was indicated for rape following an investigation that was launched against him in February of 2019. Agents from the TBI had uncovered that Whelan was forcing female clients of his to pay him with sex in order to absolve them of any monetary attorney’s fees.

UPDATE: In our ongoing effort to locate fugitive David Whelan, and after developing new information in the search, we’ve now added him to our state’s #MostWanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/39Ub8R5L5F — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 4, 2020

Back in June of this year, Whelan was arrested and charged initially with four counts of rape by fraud, four counts of rape by coercion, and one count of promoting prostitution.

His bond was set at $75,000 at the time, which based upon his at-large status means that he was able to make bond after his arrest.

Whelan was slated to appear in court earlier in September for charges of aggravated rape and statutory rape by an authority figure, which Whelan did not make his scheduled appearance. The TBI is currently offering a reward of $2,500 for information that can lead to the arrest of Whelan.

Have you seen David Whelan?

He’s wanted out Middle #Tennessee on rape charges. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. #FugitiveFriday https://t.co/kpWL6hW7EX — Leslie Earhart (@TBILeslie) September 4, 2020

The accused 49-year-old was cited as having practiced in federal appeals, estate planning, family law, administrative law and general practice prior to his arrest.

Anyone who can assist investigators with details on Whelan’s whereabouts can contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

In other cases involving wanted suspects, a man in Wesley Chapel, Florida is wanted for allegedly beating his wife after a tire blowout on the interstate.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol say that 45-year-old Joey Edward Morgan not only attacked his wife of 12-years after a tire blowing out – but tried to kill her afterwards.

Joey Edward Morgan – Florida Highway Patrol

Morgan is wanted for charges of charge of attempted murder after authorities say that on September 3rd the suspect had yanked his wife out of the driver’s seat of their Dodge Ram pickup by her hair, headbutt her, punched her and then threw her into oncoming traffic on Interstate 75.

A tractor-trailer nearly struck the woman when she was tossed into traffic – but was luckily able to swerve out of the way without incident. Morgan was also said to have verbally threatened to kill his wife multiple times during the attack.

Florida man wanted for beating wife after I-75 tire blowout, troopers say https://t.co/ZbfZa33c4r — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 4, 2020

Witnesses and the victim informed the troopers that responded to the scene of what played out that morning, but by the time authorities had arrived, the suspect had already fled the area by foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol with said tips.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

Meanwhile, in Topeka, Kansas, the FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify potential victims of Jeffrey Pierce.

Pierce is a 40-year-old former teacher, and boys basketball coach at Topeka’s Seaman High School.

He is charged with two counts of producing child pornography, which allegedly occurred between March 10-14, 2020.

He has one count of possessing child pornography which is alleged to have occurred Sept. 2, 2020. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. Currently, he is in federal prison.

#Breaking Tonight: FBI Kansas City is seeking the public’s help in identifying victims of Jeffrey Pierce. If you believe you or your child might be a victim, please contact the FBI at the email address: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/U3kg62EoCd — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) September 3, 2020

He used social media, where he posed to be a teenage girl on social networking programs like Instagram, Snapchat, KiK, and Grinder.

Below is a list of names he used:

Instagram

addie8651

addiestrode111

Addie Strode

Kennedy

Addison Strode

Snapchat

jp131780 (Addilyn)

Jordan_reh (Kennedy)

Kennedy Lacrone

Jordy Rey Rey

jacy townsend

KiK

jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) (Kennedy)

Grinder

Discreet

Once he contacted his prey, he would engage with them, and then solicit explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims according to the FBI in Kansas.

It’s the typical approach of any alleged pedophile.

When the school found out about the arrest, and the investigation, the district immediately agreed to work with the FBI.

Obviously, Pierce has been fired. More on that below.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble with the Seaman School District said:

“We’re very crushed and devastated to learn of what’s happened.”

Pierce started his teaching career with the The Auburn-Washburn School District at Washburn Rural High School and Middle School coaching cross country, boys basketball and track.

He taught U.S. History for nine years, taught freshman World History and coached JV boys basketball with the Seaman School District. The school said he had a wife and two daughters.

I’m at today’s @SeamanSchools special board meeting, where the board will vote on a resolution to fire Jeffrey Pierce, the high school assistant coach accused of posing as a teenage girl to lure other teenagers to send him explicit photos. Follow along as I cover for @CJOnline. pic.twitter.com/SuAEDhvQ6V — Rafael Garcia (@byRafaelGarcia) September 4, 2020

Dr. Noble told WIBA:

“We were made aware of this arrest at around 10:30 am on Wednesday morning. We are cooperating and working closely with the FBI to provide our complete support in every way possible. Our first concern right now is for the well-being of victims who were impacted by this case and this news.”

Seaman High School said the FBI will release contact information related to the case, and contact information for victim services. The counseling services are provided at the school for staff and students impacted by the arrest since this came as quite a shock.

Dr. Noble continued:

“The circumstances that led us here impact all of us,” said Noble, “Our kids, our staff, our community, perhaps beyond, but especially our kids. Our hearts and minds are with them right now as we try to support them.”

Both the Seaman School District and Auburn-Washburn School District were notified that Topeka area students were potential victims related to the arrest of Pierce. The staff members are providing services necessary to support impacted students.

The FBI also included the follow resources in its press release:

In a special meeting Friday the USD 345 Board of Education unanimously voted to fire Pierce.

They discovered and cited items from his district issued computer which validated their decision. He apparently attempted to access inappropriate websites, thereby, violating their policy.

They said items were recovered from his district issued computer that showed his attempts to access inappropriate websites that violate their policy. They also cited his behavior as being unacceptable and jeopardized the health and safety of school aged children.

Pierce appeared before Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell with his attorney for an initial appearance on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to the court minutes obtained by WIBW.

He plead not guilty.

If convicted, Pierce could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the possession count.

Anyone who believes they or their child may be a victim is asked to contact the FBI at [email protected]

_

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

