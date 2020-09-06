http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vQA922YITUE/

Saturday on Fox News, former Westchester County court judge and district attorney Jeanine Pirro hammered the media for a story from The Atlantic last week claiming President Donald Trump referred to war casualties as “losers” and “suckers.”

Pirro called it a lie, citing on-the-scene eyewitnesses that rejected the Atlantic report.

“Don’t lie to me,” she said. “I am tired of lies. The absurdity of the claim that President Trump, even the Donald Trump I knew before he was president, would call fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ is absurd. Disrespect the military — are you crazy? From day one, this president has spoken proudly of and has been supportive of the United States military and law enforcement. And like everything else, he doesn’t just talk the talk. He walks the walk.”

Pirro argued the story was a tactic to damage Trump as the November 3 election approaches.

“When you don’t have the facts, you resort to the lies,” Pirro added. “But the truth is clear: The job numbers that came out yesterday were higher than even expected — 10.6 million jobs created in four months, the fastest labor market recovery from any economic crisis in history, perfect time for a hoax.

