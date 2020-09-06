http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ehc-hAyTT9g/for-trump-on-lake-minnetonka.php

As Scott noted earlier, boaters across the country turned out yesterday in parades to show support for President Trump. Hundreds of boats paraded on Lake Minnetonka, West of the Twin Cities. This video captures some of the action:

More:

This one shows more of the action on the St. Croix:

Given the number of lakes here in Minnesota, and the strong support for President Trump in the areas that are most boat-intensive, I am sure there were others as well. I didn’t participate in yesterday’s parade, but a couple of weekends ago I did cruise on Lake Minnetonka with a conservative group, and we flew Trump flags. Contrary to what you might infer from the newspapers, Trump supporters are everywhere:

As far as I know, the only place where any boats sank yesterday was Austin, Texas. Trust the Star Tribune to single that event out for a report, rather than those much, much closer to home! By the way, I am happy to lead a group of Minnesotans down to Lake Travis to give Texas Republicans some boating lessons. All we ask in return is a couple of free beers at the Oasis.

