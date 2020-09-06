https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/florida-county-considers-plan-to-force-residents-to-get-party-permit/

Residents of one Florida county will be forced to apply for a permit to host more than ten people in their home, if commissioners in Alachua County have their way.

Commissioners are considering an emergency order that would require homeowners to not only obtain a permit, but they must also provide a list of all attendees to government leaders.

“In that permit you’re going to be asked are you renting, do you own the property, how many people do you plan on having, do you have the adequate square footage to safely distance people,” County spokesman Mark Sexton told News 4.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

A caller to The Emir Caner Show on KWAM was infuriated by the government overreach.

“They want me to register who is in my home, keep a list of names and contact info that will be turned over on demand to them and waive my Fourth Amendment rights,” Asa from Gainesville said. “This is crazy.”

Click here to read Todd’s newest book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.”

Caner feared that such a policy could become nationalized under a Biden administration.

“The only question is are they going to be wearing brown shirts,” the KWAM radio host said.

Caner pointed out that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Democrats could take advantage of other health emergencies – like the flu.

“What if they want to do that for the flu – that kills 50 – 55,000 Americans- because it’s for the children? Imagine what would happen if you lose your rights under the auspices that it’s for the betterment of society which is the socialist response to everything,” Caner said.

Asa from Gainesville said that church groups may also be required to file papers.

“They’re putting out the word that even church groups need to do this. So now they are infringing on the First Amendment,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

