On August 22, a violent Black Lives Matter mob confronted a group of Trump supporters in Beverly Hills.

At least one Trump supporter was beat by the mob in the street.

The Trump Unity Bridge supporters did not respond with violence.

Instead, a viral video shows the Trump Unity Bridge hold a dance off.

The Trump group turned the riot into a MAGA YMCA dance off.

Several readers sent this to us this weekend.

The video has over 200,000 views in two days.

[embedded content]

