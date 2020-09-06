https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordonchang-election-meddling-intelligence/2020/09/06/id/985620

Despite the focus on the threats posed by Russia and Iran to the United States, China’s “efforts dwarf those,” according to leading foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang.

“China has been messing around,” Chang told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., pointing to alleged supporting of antifa and protesters in America, in addition to “anti-Trump” election meddling efforts in favor of Joe Biden.

“From what little evidence we have about China’s troll-farm activity, with its bots and all its others, they seem to be favoring Vice President Biden and trying to make life very difficult for President Trump -– as well as fueling the protests, of course,” Chang added to host John Catsimatidis.

“I think that Beijing has decided that it’s voting for the Democratic Party candidate.”

As much as Iran is a threat and Russia spreads propaganda on social media, neither can compare to the size and the breadth of China’s, according to Chang.

“In June, Twitter took down 174,000 fake Chinese accounts – that’s one social media platform in one month,” Chang said. “I think that gives you a sense of how large the Chinese effort is. It really is much larger than those of Russia.”

