http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l6-ffNv1l9M/

Greek authorities have arrested a man of Jordanian background with a British passport, believed to be connected to radical Islamic terrorist organisations in Syria.

The man is said to have travelled to the municipality of Mylopotamos on the island of Crete for a holiday in late August and was identified by Greek authorities after receiving a tip from British officials.

The Greeks immediately put the man under surveillance and after consulting British security services, placed him into custody. At the request of British officials, the man was then put on an aeroplane to the United Kingdom, newspaper Proto Thema reports.

The Greek National Intelligence Service and police were both involved in the matter and worked to determine whether or not the man, who was with his family, was planning anything or attempting to make contact with any suspicious persons.

Little information regarding the identity of the man has been released by the paper but he is believed to be linked to radical Islamic terrorist groups operating in Syria.

Migrant Arrested for Repeatedly Vandalising Greek Cathedral https://t.co/4MmtvtHtOg — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 6, 2020

Greece, which continues to be a hotspot for migrant arrivals from the Middle East, has seen a number of people arrive since the height of the migrant crisis who have had links to groups like the Islamic State.

In 2017, a Syrian migrant was arrested on terrorism charges in Northern Greece after coming to the country with his wife. While he initially denied membership in the terrorist group, he was later convicted by a Greek court.

While the threat of radical Islamists coming into Greece disguised as asylum seekers continues to be a threat, the potential of the spread of the Wuhan virus has become an even more pressing issue in recent weeks.

This week, a 45-year-old Iraqi migrant tested positive for the Chinese virus at a shelter for asylum seekers in the municipality of Oinofyta.

Just days prior, a Somali migrant tested positive at the overcrowded Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, forcing authorities to enact extensive checks throughout the camp.

Greece: Coastguard Deters Migrant Boat by Firing Warning Shots https://t.co/gUNScYI3xR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 13, 2020

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

