Speaking with leftist reporter April Ryan, who called her “the first original nasty woman,” former failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to exude some nastiness of her own, saying of the Trump administration, “These people will stop at nothing.”

Hillary, seated with her husband Bill, continued, “And yes, the Russians helped them last time; the Russians are helping them now. You’ve covered the White House. You know that the White House has said ‘Don’t brief the Congress. Don’t even tell them in classified settings what the Russians are doing this time.’ So anybody who believes that, ‘Yeah, you know, maybe we’re being mean to Donald Trump because he’s different; he’s bombastic; he’s this; he’s that.’ No. He is a clear and present danger to our freedoms, our liberties, our unity, and we’ve got to defeat him.”

Hillary, the same woman who infamously called Trump supporters “deplorables,” claimed, “Are we going to allow a leader who wants to stoke fear and divisiveness to force our identity into smaller and smaller pieces or are we going to say, ‘We are all Americans and we bring to this country of ours our various experiences and backgrounds. That’s what’s made us unique in the history of the world. We’re not going to sacrifice that for somebody’s political ambitions or someone’s personal gratification.”

After Ryan lamented that all Americans were not “touched by government,” Bill Clinton joined in the attack on Trump, ranting, “It’s very important to keep in mind that underneath all of these big questions you’re asking are just Donald Trump’s proven ability to manipulate the psyche of the people he’s trying to scare the hell out of. I mean, this is a person who says okay I can’t win on my own but people will believe whatever I tell ’em as long as it’s bad. I’ll say I’m great and they’re terrible and you should be scared.”

That comment about stoking fear rang hollow as Ryan posited that the U.S. Postal Service had become “a tool for this president” and asked how voters could vote without using the post office, Hillary went conspiratorial: “I think you’re right to send an alarm about the post office because I think that they are engaged in a hostile takeover of the post office that will slow down mail delivery and slow down, you know, our ballots. That’s why you need to … get your ballot early, fill it out as soon as you get it, send it in so there’s no excuse.”

Ryan ranted that Trump “is sending his vigilantes, shooting marbles at people, which hurt, shooting paint guns,” prompting Hillary to rant in turn, “I don’t want to sound simplistic, but we’re not going to be able to have a conversation with these people right now. That’s why we have to win. We have to win. By winning we just reject not just Donald Trump, but what he stands for and what he has been responsible for …”

