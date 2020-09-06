https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-accused-of-murder-while-out-on-three-felony-bonds-gets-bond-again-police_3489791.html/

A Houston man accused of murder while out on three felony bonds was granted bond again, it was reported.

Vernon Menifee, 24, since 2013, has been convicted of six felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials told Fox26 in Houston. Menifee was charged in 2019 with organized criminal activity and felon in possession of a weapon and was granted bond and a third bond for burglary, officials said.

Authorities charged Menifee with allegedly murdering Guy Anthony Owen Allen, 29, in April, said the City of Houston in June.

According to the City of Houston’s website, “As Allen was speaking with this person, two suspects approached them at gunpoint and forced them on the ground. It is believed a struggle ensued and Allen was shot one time. Paramedics transported Allen to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

“The sad reality is Menifee should have been locked up before he could even commit the murder,” said Andy Kahan with the Houston Police Department’s Crime Stoppers.

When he was denied bond, Kahan said, “Finally the court said no more, Mr. Menifee. Every time we keep letting you out on bond you keep reoffending and it gets worse and worse and there’s nothing worse than murder.”

But he was recently granted bond by the 209th Criminal District Court Judge Brian Warren, according to Kahan.

“What on Earth makes you think he’s going to abide by any laws of society based on his track record,” Kahan said. “You’ve got to be delusional to think this way.”

The judge has not released a statement on why Menifee was granted release.

