President Trump on Monday took the usual step of addressing reporters and other Americans from the White House’s North Portico – warning November voters that electing the rival Biden-Harris ticket would “destroy this country and the economy” and that Joe Biden would be a “pawn” for China.

Trump spoke as Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, made a campaign stop in Pennsylvania while running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris stumped in Wisconsin – battleground states whose votes will be critical in winning the White House on Nov. 3.

“Joe Biden and the radical, socialist Democrats would immediately collapse the economy,” Trump said in a roughly 45-minute speech. “If they got in, they would crash it, you’ll have a crash, the likes of which you’ve never seen — your stocks, the 401ks. Those stocks will crash the likes of which you’ve never seen before.”

Harris started her Wisconsin stop by meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the black male shot several times last month by police, sparked social justice protests that resulted in deadly and destructive riots.

Harris spoke to Blake from his hospital bed, according to a statement to the Associated Press. She will also during her Labor Day visit to Wisconsin meet with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union members and black business owners in Milwaukee.

Vice President Pence was also in Wisconsin, touring an energy facility in La Crosse and giving a speech on the economy reenforcing the Trump-Pence promise to stop the riots that have marred demonstrations.

“We will have law and order in every city in this country for every American of every race and creed,” Pence said.

Biden on Monday picked up three endorsements from organized labor, which strongly supported him during his nearly 50 years in elected office. He spent the earlier part of the day giving a speech in a backyard in Lancaster before going to Harrisburg to do an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka.

Biden spoke about trade, coronavirus and the economy while also criticizing Trump for “refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary people” and called for strengthening unions.

The union endorsements are from the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors, and the National Federation of Federal Employees, the wire service also reports.

Trump, who now frequently speaks from the White House Rose Garden, on Monday also warned that Biden, the Obama administration’s vice president, would if elected be a “pawn” for China, with whom Trump has battled and negotiated for more balanced trade.

“If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this country,” Trump said. “And hopefully you’re not going to be able to find that out.”

