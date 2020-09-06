https://saraacarter.com/indiana-deputies-intercept-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-over-2000-people-during-traffic-stop/

Indiana Sheriffs seized what they say is “enough fentanyl to kill over 2,000 people” during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, according to a press release. Earlier that day, county Sheriffs seized 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a separate traffic stop.

Three individuals were arrested for both drug and firearm charges in the fentanyl seizure. “During the traffic stop deputies located approximately 5.5 grams of Fentanyl, approximately a half of a pound of Marijuana, over $1,000.00 in U.S. Currency and two guns,” the Sheriff’s office noted.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid. It only takes about the equivalent of four grains of salt of the drug to kill the average adult male. The narcotic is largely responsible for the opioid epidemic in the U.S. that kills hundreds of Americans each day. To learn more about the devastation of the opioid epidemic, click here to watch Sara A. Carter’s documentary “Not in Vein.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

