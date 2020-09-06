https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/515331-iran-broadcasts-wrestlers-confession-following

Iran’s state TV aired a recorded confession from 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari on Sunday after President TrumpDonald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is ‘guilty of the same crimes’ as him ‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE tweeted about his case and asked Iranian authorities to spare him from the death penalty.

In a clip aired late Saturday night, Afkari admitted to stabbing an employee for a water company during protests in 2018. But U.S. officials and international rights groups have maintained that his confession was coerced, The Associated Press reported. International observers have long accused Iran of airing coerced confessions.

The airing of a segment about Afkari on Iranian state TV came just days after Trump and other U.S. officials spoke out about the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We join the world in outrage at the Iranian regime’s death sentence for Navid Afkari, who was tortured into giving a false confession after participating in peaceful protests in 2018. The regime also tortured his two brothers and sentenced them to decades in prison. Let them go!” U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

We join the world in outrage at the Iranian regime’s death sentence for Navid Afkari, who was tortured into giving a false confession after participating in peaceful protests in 2018. The regime also tortured his two brothers and sentenced them to decades in prison. Let them go! — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) September 3, 2020

Trump weighed in the same day, writing that Afkar’s “sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets.”

“Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai,” Trump wrote. “To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

…To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Afkari and his two brothers were charged and convicted by an Iranian court for the murder in 2018, with his brothers receiving lengthy prison sentences and Afkari receiving the death sentence. International human rights activists say the three were targeted after appearing at a non-violent protest against Iran’s government.

UFC president Dana White, a political ally of Trump, also spoke out about the case in a video released Friday.

“He’s one of us. He could be any of my fighters,” White says in the video, adding that he called Trump to secure the latter’s support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

