Sex offender Jacob Blake was repeatedly shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin in late August after he wrestled with police officers and was tasered by police.

Blake broke the restraining order his former girlfriend had on him and stole her car keys. Blake had a warrant for his arrest from July for sexual assault on the same woman.

On Sunday Jacob Blake released a video from his hospital bed in Wisconsin.

Attorney Benjamin Crump told FOX News on Sunday that this was another case where a black man who was not hurting anyone was shot by police.

Of course, that statement is ridiculous.

On Sunday Blake spoke out from his hospital bed.

Jacob did not mention the woman he sexually assaulted in today’s video.

