https://www.dailywire.com/news/jacob-blake-shares-bedside-message-change-yall-lives-its-nothing-but-pain

On Saturday, a lawyer for Jacob Blake posted a video of the 29-year-old sharing a message from his hospital bed that encouraged people to “change” their “lives,” emphasizing the pain he has suffered after he was shot by police last month in Wisconsin during an attempted arrest.

“I just wanna say, man, to all the young cats out there, and even the older ones, older than me, there’s a lot more life to live out here, man,” he says in the video, which was posted to social media.

“Your life,” he continued, snapping his fingers, “and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around and to move forward in life — can be taken from you like this, man.”

“And I promise you, the type of s*** that you’ll go through — staples, I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach — you do not wanna have to deal with this s***, man. Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours, it’s pain, it’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat,” he added.

“Please, I’m telling you, change your lives, out there” Blake pleaded. “We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because it’s so much time that has been wasted.”

During an attempted arrest last month, Kenosha police shot Blake seven times after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest, media reports and clips of available video indicate. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Blake is now reportedly paralyzed from the waist-down.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, “Blake was charged on July 6 with multiple offenses relating to allegations from a woman identified in court documents only as LNB, Blake’s ex-girlfriend.”

The criminal complaint against Blake outlines:

LNB stated at about 6AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my s***.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.” Officer Raiche reported LNB had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her and then the defendant immediately left the bedroom. LNB stated the defendant penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent. LNB stated she was upset but collected herself and ran after the defendant out the front door and then realized her vehicle was missing. LNB ran back inside to her purse, which was on the kitchen counter and checked it, quickly realizing her key to her truck (Ford Explorer 2002), a black individual key and the only key for the vehicle and her Great Lakes Debit Card were missing. LNB immediately called 911 and while waiting for Officers, checked her Great Lakes Account and saw two fraudulent ATM withdrawals on May 3, 2020 that she did not make, both at PNC Bank, 3920 Washington Road, both for $500, at an unknown time. LNB stated she and the defendant have three children together but have never resided together in the eight years they have been on and off. LNB stated the defendant is unemployed, has no vehicle, and would not tell LNB where he was currently living. LNB stated over the past eight years the defendant has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.

WATCH:

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

