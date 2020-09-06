https://www.theepochtimes.com/jacob-blake-speaks-out-from-hospital-bed-in-video_3489765.html

Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, issued a statement from his hospital bed.

“I just want to say, man, to all the young cats out there, and even the older ones older than me, it’s a lot more life to live out here, man. Your life and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life, can be taken from you like this, man,” he said while snapping his fingers in an expletive-laden video.

Blake was shot while appearing to resist arrest in an incident that was captured on camera. Police said that Blake was charged with criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct based on statements by his ex-girlfriend at the time. The woman told police that he broke into her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her before stealing her vehicle and debit card.

Blake pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

During the arrest, police officials said Blake allegedly had a knife, while his lawyer said the knife was in his car.

Officers said they tried to arrest Blake and deployed a Taser in an unsuccessful attempt to detain him, the department said. Investigators said Blake walked to his vehicle, “opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward” before officers shot him, according to The Associated Press.

“I’ve got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this [expletive], man,” Blake added in the video. “Every 24 hours, it’s pain, it’s nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat.”

President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., on Sept. 1, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Blake is being represented by Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney who is also representing the family of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in May. Crump released Blake’s statement this week.

“Please, I’m telling you, change y’all lives out there,” Blake said, without elaborating, although it appears he is supporting the Black Lives Matter protests in his name. “We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, ’cause it’s so much time that has been wasted.”

After the shooting, a wave of violence descended on Kenosha, leading to nights of looting and arson.

President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin, which is believed to be a swing state during the November election, praising law enforcement.

“We took a really incredible tour, and law enforcement has just done such a great job working with the National Guard and working with a lot of people. But we’re here to show our support for Kenosha and Wisconsin,” he said last week. “The state of Wisconsin has been very good to me. I love the people. We’ve done a lot for the state, and we will continue to do a lot for the state. We’re all in this together, and this was an example of what can happen when you do it right.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

