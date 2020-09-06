https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-ignores-reporters-departs-delaware-church-video/

Joe Biden shuffled out of his basement and attended Sunday Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville, Delaware.

Biden entered the church through the front door and departed out the back for his photo op.

As usual, Biden ignored reporters as he walked to his car.

WATCH: Joe Biden departs a church on Sunday morning near his Wilmington, DE home. pic.twitter.com/1ePMYZLWzK — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2020

Last year a South Carolina priest denied Holy Communion to Joe Biden because “any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that,” Father Robert Morey said in an email to the Florence Morning News last year. He said that “as a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations. I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”

