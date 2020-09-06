https://nypost.com/2020/09/06/john-malkovichs-son-arrested-at-violent-blm-rally-in-portland/

John Malkovich’s son was arrested at a violent Black Lives Matter rally in Portland, Oregon, where marchers attacked cops trying to protect their union building amid chants of “burn it down,” according to authorities.

The actor’s Portland-based software engineer son Loewy Malkovich, 38, was listed as one of 27 people arrested Friday night — the 100th consecutive night of protests in the whitest major city in the US.

He was busted on charges of interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to a release by the Portland Police Bureau.

No details were given as to what he was personally accused of doing during the night of violence that was ruled an unlawful assembly as police say they were attacked with rocks and bottles while protecting the building previously attacked by arsonists.

His low-level charges fall into the category that Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office will not even prosecute.

However, some of the Oregon State Police making arrests have been federally deputized, which means protesters like Malkovich could face federal charges, Willamette Weekly noted.

Malkovich did not follow his “Being John Malkovich” star dad into acting, and his LinkedIn profile says he is a Junior Software Engineer at Chainstarters Inc in the City of Roses.

He also presumably didn’t get his political activism from his father either, with the 66-year-old actor admitting to The Guardian in May that he can’t stand politics and hasn’t voted since 1972’s US presidential election, when he cast his ballot for the Democrat, George McGovern.

“I guess I think the system is pretty corrupt,” he told the UK paper.

He also has a reputation as a “warmongering neo-con,” the paper noted, supporting the invasion of Iraq and the death penalty, of which he once said: “I would have no problem pushing the switch while having dinner.”

While his son moved to Portland, his daughter, Amandine, works in a grocery store while living with her parents in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the actor said at the time. Their mother — Malkovich’s partner of more than 30 years, Nicoletta Peyran — is an academic, he said.

