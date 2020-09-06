https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5604a0c1981470619efed8
Officers have swarmed the area following reports of a gunshot in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, following a ‘shooting’ said to involve a Year 11 pupil….
Kenneth Scott McKee was indicted on charges of misconduct and negligence after the July 2018 tragedy in Table Rock Lake, but the case is set to be dropped on technical grounds….
The average price of a property has tipped over £245,000 for the first time on record, according to an index released today by Halifax….
Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said….
China urged Washington on Monday to stop oppressing foreign companies, after the US Department of Defense warned it might block American tech firms from providing goods and services to Beijing’s large…