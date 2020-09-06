https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/06/lakers-star-lebron-james-spotted-in-crocs-with-socks-ahead-of-game-2-vs-the-houston-rockets/
LeBron James, who is paid millions of dollars per year to endorse Nike shoes and their products, was spotted at tonight’s game wearing colorful Crocs sandals and black socks. Check it out:
BBZ 🤴🤴👸 pic.twitter.com/5KMOrN7epZ
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 6, 2020
So it’s finally cool to wear Crocs with socks? They are comfy:
Comfy Crocs for Game 2. #NBAPlayoffs • #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/oM73hSs0sM
— NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) September 6, 2020
Looking good, LeBron!
And, apparently, he’s a Deadhead, too:
Deadhead LeBron is my new favorite LeBron. https://t.co/3ShZvt3pTD
— Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) September 6, 2020
***
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.