https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/06/lakers-star-lebron-james-spotted-in-crocs-with-socks-ahead-of-game-2-vs-the-houston-rockets/

LeBron James, who is paid millions of dollars per year to endorse Nike shoes and their products, was spotted at tonight’s game wearing colorful Crocs sandals and black socks. Check it out:

So it’s finally cool to wear Crocs with socks? They are comfy:

Trending

Looking good, LeBron!

And, apparently, he’s a Deadhead, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: lakerslebron jamesRockets

recent stories

Sports

Lakers star LeBron James spotted in Crocs with socks ahead of Game 2 vs. the Houston Rockets

US News

Black George Washington Univ. professor and ‘child from the hood’ admits she’s white and Jewish

US News

Campaign yard-sign war ends with brisket and alcohol, as all disagreements about politics should end

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...