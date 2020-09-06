https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/06/lakers-star-lebron-james-spotted-in-crocs-with-socks-ahead-of-game-2-vs-the-houston-rockets/

LeBron James, who is paid millions of dollars per year to endorse Nike shoes and their products, was spotted at tonight’s game wearing colorful Crocs sandals and black socks. Check it out:

So it’s finally cool to wear Crocs with socks? They are comfy:

Looking good, LeBron!

And, apparently, he’s a Deadhead, too:

Deadhead LeBron is my new favorite LeBron. https://t.co/3ShZvt3pTD — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) September 6, 2020

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

