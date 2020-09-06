Conservative radio host Mark Levin slammed the Black Lives Matter movement as a “terrorist organization” with members looking to attack those exercising their First Amendment rights.

“BLM is a terrorist group violently attacking anyone who exercises their right to free speech and assembly, businesses and homes, and people eating at restaurants. It’s a Marxist operation with an army of brown shirts,” Levin tweeted Sunday morning.

“And it’s supported by the Democrat Party, large corporations, professional sports leagues and athletes, the media, and Hollywood,” Levin added.

The tweet included a link to a story from Breitbart News titled “VIDEOS: BLM attacks conservative group in Texas.”

The piece reported on Black Lives Matter supporters disrupting the Rescue America Rally in Dallas over Labor Day weekend, including two supporters who allegedly assaulted a security guard.

FOLLOWERS I NEED YOUR HELP!!!

BLM agitator infiltrated stage area of today’s rally then put his fist into security’s neck when being removed. @DallasPD ARRESTED THE SECURITY AGENT!! He’s been held for over 4 hours! Dallas PD not releasing security agent.

RT &DEMAND his release!! pic.twitter.com/ghMwZa4lFi — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 5, 2020

Similar instances have cropped up across the country this summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death and other shootings and deaths of black Americans during police interactions.

In Rochester, New York, this month, videos show BLM supporters shouting down diners and throwing items from a restaurant while chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

A co-founder of Black Lives Matter has publicly said that the group is composed of “trained Marxists.”

“We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk,” Patrisse Cullors said in 2015.

Causing unrest has garnered support from some within the Democratic Party, including “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” Pressley said this summer. “You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

Sports leagues have also repeatedly signaled and pledged their support for BLM this year, with players kneeling during the national anthem, some calling for an overhaul of law enforcement policies, teams installing Black Lives Matter banners at stadiums, as well as other acts of solidarity with the movement and black community.

“The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. “Confronting recent systemic racism with tangible and productive steps is absolutely essential. We will not relent in our work. We will redouble our efforts to be catalysts for the urgent and sustainable change that our society and communities so desperately need.”