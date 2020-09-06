https://justthenews.com/government/local/massive-california-wildfire-sparked-smoke-making-machine-gender-reveal-party?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of the massive California wildfires that erupted this weekend was sparked by a smoke-making device at a gender-reveal party, according to authorities.

The fire started Saturday morning in San Bernardino County’s El Dorado Ranch Park, east of Los Angeles.

A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party caused the fire, Cal Fire said in a news release that also warned residents that a fire can quickly start amid the state’s especially hot and dry conditions this time of year.

No charges have been filed in connection with the start of the blaze, which has now spread across roughly 7,050 acres and resulted in more than 500 emergency workers being sent to the area to fight the fire and evacuate residents and park visitors.

