Though left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore will be pulling the lever for Joe Biden this November, he has not failed to let his discontent be known regarding the former vice president’s election conduct.

Over the weekend, after Biden accepted the endorsement of former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, the “Bowling for Columbine” director scolded the presidential candidate for going after “white racist redneck votes.”

“The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children [with] permanent brain damage,” Michael Moore tweeted. “Countless dead. Shame!”

“So the Biden campaign thought getting a few more White racist redneck votes in Michigan was more important than getting the Black vote in Flint?” he later added. “Better to embrace the mass-poisoning Republican ex-Governor than worry about ‘those Black people?’ Are u nuts? Apologize & retract NOW.”

After his followers clapped back for being too critical of Biden, Michael Moore reiterated that he will still vote for him in November, emphasizing that he simply will not lie for him.

“To be clear: I will vote for Biden. But I will not lie for Biden. For the millions of us spending every waking moment for the next 59 days trying to remove Trump, we won’t succeed if we have to also fight the Party and the Campaign who seem to be stupidly working against us,” he tweeted.

Ever since President Donald Trump’s rousing performance at the RNC, Moore has been warning Democrats not to get complacent. In late August, he shared a poll from Michigan that had Trump besting Biden by 2 points (47% to 45%), citing it as evidence that Democrats are not sounding the alarm enough.

“Someone needs to pull the fire alarm NOW. Where are the stories about Trump gaining on Biden?” he tweeted. “Below’s a poll from Fri in Michigan. Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts of Biden. Now in one poll Trump is AHEAD of Biden in MI 47-45. Yet so many Dems convinced Trump’ll lose. DANGER!” he tweeted.

Prior to that, Moore took to Facebook on the Friday after the RNC to warn Democrats that the enthusiasm among Trump’s base is still “off the charts.”

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points,” he wrote. “Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

