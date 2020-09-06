https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/515301-mnuchin-the-president-and-i-believe-we-should-do-more-stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinSunday shows preview: Election integrity dominates as Nov. 3 nears House Democrat offers measures to block Trump’s payroll tax deferral The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington reacts to scathing Trump military story MORE said Sunday that he and President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is ‘guilty of the same crimes’ as him ‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE are in favor of further stimulus in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The president and I believe we should do more stimulus,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We have about 7 and a half million jobs we need to get back until we’re back to where we were and we want to help small businesses, we want to help businesses that are particularly impacted by this and we’ll continue to work on proposed new legislation.”

Mnuchin told guest host Brett Baier that he believed negotiations with Democrats are stuck “both on certain policy issues but more importantly on the topline.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Election integrity dominates as Nov. 3 nears Hillicon Valley: Pentagon reaffirms decision to award JEDI contract to Microsoft | Schiff asks officials for briefing on election security threats Schiff asks intel officials to brief House panel on election security threats MORE (D-Calif.), Mnuchin said, “has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion-dollar deal in advance.”

“As you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down, we’ve now reopened the economy, let’s do a more targeted bill,” he said.

Baier went on to ask if the White House hoped to move forward with a so-called “skinny’ stimulus bill in the week ahead.

“I’d like to call it a more targeted bill but yes, our expectations is we will move forward with that next week,” Mnuchin said.

In the meantime, Mnuchin discussed his informal agreement with Pelosi to avert a government shutdown independent of coronavirus funds.

“The Speaker and I have agreed we both don’t want to see a government shutdown so we are going to do a clean CR [continuing resolution],” he said. “I hope by the end of the week we can begin moving forward on that.”

“We haven’t agreed on the specific details but my expectation it would be through the beginning of December, that’s what we did this year,” Mnuchin added.

