https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/06/most-terrifying-moment-of-my-life-joe-biden-mob-blm-chases-and-peacefully-throws-bottles-at-brandon-straka-team-watch/

What happened to Brandon Straka and his team in this video is terrifying.

Seriously.

This is also at least the second video we’ve seen from Brandon where he and or his team are being attacked by a bunch Joe Biden’s peaceful protesters.

Watch.

This was the most terrifying moment of my life. My team &I went to the police to check on detained security agent. 30-40 BLM began throwing bottles at us & chasing us. They stole my employee’s phone &smashed it. We had to run for 4-5 blocks. All Dallas news stations were there. pic.twitter.com/84ZWXtPo93 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 6, 2020

No cops around.

This is what Joe Biden wants for this country. Kamala Harris even said these riots shouldn’t stop … notice they’re attacking gay people and women.

But you know, BLM is super peaceful and stuff.

There’s nothing ok about this. Please be safe. — GAGirl1967 Enemy of the State. (@Tamzilla_52) September 6, 2020

Scary times.

Right? Where were they?

Glad you’re safe! Thank you for representing us and putting it on the line brother! — Rand Osborn (@rnutty) September 6, 2020

*crickets*

When it isn’t safe for people to walk down the street in broad daylight, the city has failed. The Dallas PD has failed. The mayor has failed. If left unchecked, @GregAbbott_TX has failed. Something must be done to protect the people from violent criminals roaming the streets. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 6, 2020

They don’t want equality, they want revenge for a past that none of us were a part of… — Fire Wife & Patriot 🇺🇲 (@firewifeFCFD) September 6, 2020

Exactly.

Start bringing armed security. — Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) September 6, 2020

It’s sad but he may have to.

This is what they want to do to all of us! Pick a side. We are at war! pic.twitter.com/ylKmIskEzD — FREEEEDOOOOMMM!!!!! (@Nichole4Liberty) September 6, 2020

Damn, we miss this guy.

He was onto something, even then.

***

Related:

A-HOLE alert! Colin Cowherd shaming Americans who watch sports for an escape gets the THROTTLING he more than deserves

‘Smells like burnt hair out here!’ OMG, commentary makes Antifa member setting his feet on fire even FUNNIER (watch)

BUSTED! Spencerport HS Asst. Principal Steve Lysenko records HIMSELF chanting ‘f**k the police’ and other obscenities during riot

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

