There’s speculation on Twitter that Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizo was ejected from today’s game in Atlanta for failing to wear a mask while seated by himself hundreds of feet away from the nearest human:

If Mike Rizzo indeed just got ejected from the club level, it might be the best ejection ever. He’s in a suite. 200 feet from the playing surface. And it sure seems like he might’ve just gotten run for arguing balls and strikes? — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) September 6, 2020

LOL if this is true:

It appears Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was tossed from a private suite for not wearing a mask https://t.co/pxBDkmPziC — RMNB (@russianmachine) September 6, 2020

Watch:

Joe West stopped the game to eject Nationals GM Mike Rizzo for not wearing a mask. Rizzo was sitting up in his suite. 😂pic.twitter.com/dpe63wk8Yx — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) September 6, 2020

It’s also possible Rizzo was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, but that’s not nearly as funny:

Freeman wasn’t aware Nats GM Mike Rizzo was in the stands. But here was his response about the umpire delay: “I don’t know who it was. But someone was frustrated obviously today with the strike zone. He was heard throughout the whole stadium.” — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 6, 2020

Hey, if they don’t want to hear a GM yell about the calls then let the fans back into the stadiums:

The Braves broadcast was speculating it was about the mask, but Freddie Freeman said after the game the umpires were upset with someone (Ended up being Rizzo) arguing balls and strikes loudly from his suite — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 6, 2020

