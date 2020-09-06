https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/navy-missing-sailor-north-arabian-sea/2020/09/06/id/985648

The U.S. Navy is searching for a sailor who went missing in the North Arabian Sea on Sunday, CNN reported.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton of the US 5th Fleet are conducting the search-and-rescue operation, the Navy said in a statement.

The sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with Navy policy and is being listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown” onboard the Nimitz, according to the Navy Times.

In July 2019, a 5th Fleet sailor, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Richard Saldana from the aircraft carrier Lincoln, was never found after he went missing in the Arabian Sea.

