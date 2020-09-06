https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515341-navy-searching-for-sailor-who-went-missing-in-north-arabian-sea

The U.S. Navy is reportedly conducting a search-and-rescue operation in the North Arabian Sea after a sailor went missing in the area.

CNN reported that two vessels from the U.S. 5th Fleet, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier as well as the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, were engaged in the search effort. Navy officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The unnamed sailor was apparently stationed onboard the Nimitz. Information about the sailor’s rank was not immediately available.

The 5th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s main force in the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf, and is headquartered in Bahrain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

