CNN obtained a copy of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s book ahead of its Tuesday publication and published an article with what they likely believed to be the worst detail from it. The only problem is that it depicts a scenario that from a video that is already known.

From CNN:

Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme that he took his fixation a step further, according to Cohen: Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.”

Cohen’s book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” doesn’t name the man who was allegedly hired to play Obama or provide a specific date for the incident, but it does include a photograph of Trump sitting behind a desk, facing a Black man wearing a suit with an American flag pin affixed to the lapel. On Trump’s desk are two books, one displaying Obama’s name in large letters.

NEW: In upcoming book, Michael Cohen writes Donald Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme he hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which he “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.” He includes this photo: https://t.co/LGrqsUUrY2 pic.twitter.com/otwYW8VSmQ — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) September 6, 2020

The photo that is released, however, matches a scene from a video that has been on YouTube since July 11, 2013 and viewed over 41k times. It’s described as “Bumped: Never-Aired Trump Parody Firing Obama – RNC 2012.” It also says in the video that it was obtained from Breitbart.com.

Cohen describes President Trump as “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man” and a person interested in using the presidency exclusively for his personal financial benefit.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement on the book to the Washington post. “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,” she said.