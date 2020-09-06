https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/novak-djokovic-disqualified-from-u-s-open-after-accidentally-hitting-line-judge/

Lineswoman probably didn’t like this comment about Covid vaccine from Novak

Novak Djokovic, the clear favorite for the men’s singles title is out of the competition via default. Djokovic, the world No. 1, accidentally hit a line judge in the neck with the ball. Players who hit another person on the court automatically are disqualified from the competition.

Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 20 seed and a 2017 semifinalist, will advance to the quarterfinals. The score of the first set was 6-5. There will be a new Grand Slam men’s singles champion for the first time in six years.

Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte made the announcement to an empty stadium — no fans are allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — after Djokovic went over to shake hands with Carreno Busta.

Djokovic will lose all ranking points and be fined the prize money he won for reaching the round of 16.

Wow, Novak Djokovic could get defaulted here. Hit a lineswoman pretty hard with a ball after getting broken.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Pz0gc8INbG — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball after losing a point. And I think he knew it. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/05iVUtpQ0Z — thehojo (@thehojo) September 6, 2020

Alexander Zverev reacts to Djokovic disqualification

Longer Clip with match footage

