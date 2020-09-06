https://www.westernjournal.com/osama-bin-ladens-niece-trump-can-prevent-another-9-11-level-disaster/

As Americans approach the 19th anniversary of the deadly attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, an urgent voice is warning voters that the choice they make in November could decide whether the nation is once again devastated by terror.

Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Osama bin Laden, said President Donald Trump “must be re-elected.”

Noor bin Ladin — the daughter of Yeslam bin Ladin, an older half-brother of the infamous terrorist, and Swiss author Carmen Dufour — has lived most of her life in Switzerland.

As a sign of their distance from her infamous uncle, her family even spells its name differently than the terrorist who was eventually tracked down and killed by U.S. forces.

Trump’s re-election “is vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole,” bin Ladin told the New York Post.

America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim. “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,”https://t.co/W70TJb6DaS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 5, 2020

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” she said.

Noor bin Ladin said she has supported Trump since he entered politics.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said.

Ladin expressed that America needs a leader who is not afraid to stand up to radicals.

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core,” she said. “[Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society.”

“In the U.S. it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

One American not in her good graces is Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who in 2019 described the 9/11 attacks by saying, “some people did something.”

Bin Ladin said she supported a New York Post cover aimed at Omar.

NY Post puts burning Twin Towers on cover to attack Ilhan Omar https://t.co/LdaaF9H0GU pic.twitter.com/bpcI77RR2M — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 11, 2019

“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” bin Ladin said, noting how Omar once called for a “compassionate” sentence for an Islamic State group recruit arrested in Minnesota.

“It’s an honor to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most out of all the opportunities,” she added.

“If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave?”

At 14, bin Ladin realized her name would always carry a negative connotation when the Twin Towers fell in a plan masterminded by her uncle.

“I was so devastated,” she said. “I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the U.S. my second home.”

Bin Ladin said her experience taught her to reject liberal claims that the U.S. is a “racist country.”

“I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,” she said.

Noor said her pro-Trump stance includes wearing a Make America Great Again hat, which once cost her some peace of mind during a grocery store trip.

“I am minding my own business and this woman in her late 50s charges toward me and starts speaking very loudly and aggressively to me,” she said.

“She’s yelling at me and saying how can I be wearing this and Trump is the worst president ever and she’s basically dumping on my beloved president,” Noor added. “She told me three times, ‘You’re stupid.’ I kept my cool, and needless to say I kept my hat!”

