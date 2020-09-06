White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused the Democrats of going out of their way not to link the coronavirus pandemic to China, where the outbreak is believed to have begun late last year.

“If you watched back when with the Democratic convention, or you watch CNN or MSNBC, which are effectively propaganda organs for the Democratic Party, you never hear them talk about where the virus came from,” Navarro said Sunday on Fox News. “They won’t say the word ‘China virus.’ If you try to say it, they cancel you.”

Navarro, a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has also chastised the media for what he views as them being too sensitive about overtly tying the virus to China over concerns of appearing racist or xenophobic toward Asian Americans, calling this “politically correct” trend “bizarre.”

He told Fox News that the Democrats’ criticism of Trump’s response to the coronavirus, which has been linked to 200,000 deaths in the United States, should be redirected to China.

“The reason is, the whole Biden Democratic Party strategy is, it’s a dangerous one for them and for us because it’s predicated on being able to blame Donald J. Trump for the pandemic,” Navarro said. “And my view is, the only president in the world who is responsible for killing over 180,000 Americans, putting 40 million Americans out of work, and costing us trillions of dollars is the unelected president of the Chinese Communist Party in China, Xi Jinping.”

Navarro also said the Global Times, a Chinese state-backed newspaper, which ran a story that said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “smoother” to deal with than Trump, is effectively an endorsement for the former vice president. He tied that into trade and Trump’s push to bring overseas jobs back to the U.S.

“‘Beijing Biden’ vs. ‘Made in America Donald J. Trump,’ I think that’s one of the stark differences between the two sides,” Navarro said.