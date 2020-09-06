https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-recover-body-of-2-year-old-rory-pope-days-after-his-disappearance_3489656.html

The body of a 2-year-old Idaho boy who disappeared last week has been recovered, said officials in Ada County.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, in an update Saturday, confirmed the boy’s death.

“The search for missing 2-year-old Rory Pope is over. He was recovered from the pond behind N. Arena Ave. early this morning. Crews had spent all night pumping water out of the pond. He was found when the water level dropped,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office also wrote that it extends its condolences to the family of the boy.

“I, and every member of the Eagle Police Department, extend our deepest condolences to the family of Rory Pope,” Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford wrote. “The last several days have been incredibly difficult for Rory’s family. I can’t imagine what it must feel like for them. Our hearts are all broken. I also know how difficult this has been for the residents of the Legacy subdivision, the citizens of Eagle, and everyone else in Ada County. We live in a community full of people who care deeply for each other. We all hoped for a different outcome. Today is a hard day.”

Rory Pope was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near Eagle, Idaho, officials said in a bulletin. The child was reportedly visiting his grandparents when he went missing.

“It’s kind of a typical case where they’re doing things and packing and getting ready to go and Rory–a very outgoing two-year-old like two-year-olds sometimes do, just takes off running,” Clifford said on Friday, according to KTVB. “And he was gone for a matter of moments out of sight of the parents.”

Officials told CBS2 that the boy was found in a pond nearby.

