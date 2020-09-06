https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/police-wont-name-leftist-attempted-kill-trump-supporter-saturday-girlfriend-says-absolutely-targeted-attack/

A member of the Proud Boys is in intensive care from being hit by a truck after attending a memorial for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, the Trump supporter who was murdered by Antifa in Portland.

The incident took place very close to Portland, in nearby Vancouver. Police have refused to release the name of the driver, even to the long time girlfriend of the victim.

The Proud Boys are a pro-Trump male social group that frequently stands against Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants — which has naturally made them a hated target of the left.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, has provided Gateway Pundit with a photo of the attacker:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Militant Leftist Attempts to Kill Conservative Activist After Memorial for Trump Supporter Murdered By Portland Antifa (VIDEOS)

His truck:

The victim, Shane Moon, is bleeding from his brain, sustained damaged to his left temporal lobe, has a concussion and cannot remember the impact.

A friend of Moon’s who witnessed the incident, Rex Fergus, spoke to and interviewed his girlfriend, Laura Tobolski, on Sunday at the hospital. She provided him with updates about her boyfriend’s condition.

The audio of the interview was provided to the Gateway Pundit.

[embedded content]

According to Tobolski, the bleeding in his brain has not increased and he is expected to be moved out of the ICU today.

“As of right now, there is no change in his condition, which is a good sign. It’s not getting any worse. The bleeding in his brain is stable, it’s staying the same,” Tobolski told Fergus. “As long as that continues, he will be transferred out of the ICU today, and he will have to stay in the hospital for another couple of days. He’s sore. He’s hurting and doesn’t feel good.”

Tobolski said that other than not being able to eat much, he is in good spirits.

Moon does not remember the impact, but remembers everything leading up to it, according to Tobolski.

“He remembers trying to get out of the way, he physically tried to move out of the way of the truck. The truck obviously did not try to get out of Shane’s way. He remembers up until that point, then he doesn’t remember anything until he woke up on the stretcher,” she explained.

[embedded content]

Tobolski said that she does not believe that Moon had got into any kind of confrontation with the man outside the bar before being hit by the truck.

“I don’t think he even spoke a word to him,” Tobolski said.

Moon absolutely feels like this was a targeted attack, and Tobolski agrees.

“There was plenty of room for the truck to go around Shane, or even wait for him to move out of the way,” Tobolski noted. “There was none of that. It was absolutely targeted.”

Tobolski said that she has been attempting to get information about the man who hit her boyfriend, but has not heard a word back from the police.

Likewise, the Gateway Pundit has repeatedly called and emailed the Vancouver Police Department without any response.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Moon’s medical expenses.

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, Moon had just attended a memorial for the man who was murdered by Antifa member Michael Forest Reinoehl when he was hit.

Following the memorial, Moon and a group of his friends and Proud Boys went to a local bar down the street. According to Tarrio, a man who appeared to be a member of Antifa was also at the bar and began taking photos and recordings of the people inside.

Fergus, who witnessed the incident, told the Gateway Pundit that the man “started walking around the bar and recording us, putting his phone in our faces, supposedly for doxing.”

“As he was doing that, one of our guys confronted him and said ‘hey, get out of here, we don’t want you filming us. This is a private establishment and we’re not in public.’ The man continued to try to pick fights with people in the bar at the time, until security finally kicked him out of the bar,” Fergus said.

As the man was kicked out of the bar, there were several Proud Boys in the parking lot smoking cigarettes and just arriving from the memorial service. Fergus explained that the man had also become combative with them.

“Once the guy started his vehicle up and started to drive off, he hit Shane,” Fergus said. “Shane tried to get out of the way and the guy ran him over.”

Fergus said that Shane’s body went up on to the roof of the truck and his head hit the concrete when he fell.

[embedded content]

“Immediately he was unconscious. After he hit him, the driver of the truck gassed it and left the parking lot, leaving Shane on the ground, bleeding out of his ears,” Fergus said.

“We immediately ran over and start doing everything we could to stabilize him. He was not conscious, but he was breathing,” Fergus said. “Blood was pouring out of his ears and his nose. His eyes were completely bloodshot.”

Luckily, a surgeon happened to be at the bar and helped them get control of the situation until the paramedics arrived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

