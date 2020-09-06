https://mediarightnews.com/trump-shares-footloose-dubbed-video-of-portland-antifa-member-caught-on-fire-by-molotov-cocktail/

Portland protests took last night took an unexpected turn when a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at cops got way more than he bargained for when the explosion caught him on fire.

President Trump shared a version of the video today that had been dubbed over by the song “Footloose.” He added, “These are the Democrats “peaceful protests”. Sick!”

These are the Democrats “peaceful protests”. Sick! https://t.co/8NpRepi8UY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Tayler Hansen, the “Baby Lives Matter” mural painter, who originally shared the footage, thanked Trump for sharing the video. “Thank you for using my footage sir! God bless,” he responded.

Thank you for using my footage sir! God bless 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 6, 2020

From TMZ:

Cops declared a riot Saturday night, during the 100th day of protests in the city of Portland, Oregon.

The man appears from the flames with his lower extremities ablaze. He is in clear distress as others nearby try to help him extinguish the flames. He’s urged to roll on the ground and eventually the flames disappear.

It’s unclear how badly the man was burned.

Other footage that was shared from last night by Hansen and Elijah Schaffer show people being arrested by the police after the riot was declared.

PORTLAND: the first arrest of the night is beyond epic

pic.twitter.com/VYhjNySgf9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 6, 2020

“You wanna fight?” How’d that turn out for you? pic.twitter.com/raH4ILzyyf — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 6, 2020