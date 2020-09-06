http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W05CNAE3_Qs/

At least 16 people were shot, two fatally, Friday through Saturday afternoon in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the gun violence began Friday at 8:50 p.m., with a non-fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man, who was shot in the hand and back.

A four-year-old boy was also among those injured Friday.

He was standing outside with an 18-year-old woman in the 8600 block of South Honore “when an unknown male inside a passing Dodge Challenger opened fire” just before 11:30 p.m. The boy was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the back. Both were transported to a hospital in good condition.

The violence continued Saturday, with a shooting at about 1:25 a.m., another around 1:32 a.m., another at approximately 2:45 a.m., and yet another shooting roughly three minutes later.

The shootings continued into the afternoon, including a 2:20 p.m. incident in which a man in his mid-20s was shot in the face and “was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.”

NBC 5 reported a total of 14 wounded, two killed, by 6:49 p.m Saturday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 12 people were shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, five of them fatally.

Breitbart News reported at least 14 people were shot, four fatally, last Friday through Saturday at noon. As the weekend began to wind down, Breitbart News reported the number of shooting victims had risen to at least 46 shot Friday into Sunday night across Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

