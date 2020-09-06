https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louis-dejoy-political-donations-former-company/2020/09/06/id/985639

Five people who worked for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former company said they were encouraged to donate to Republican candidates and were later reimbursed through bonuses, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

“Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses,” said David Young, DeJoy’s longtime former director of human resources at New Breed Logistics.

“When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations – and that covered the tax and everything else.”

A Post analysis of federal and state campaign finance records between 2000 and 2014 found a pattern of extensive donations by New Breed employees to Republicans, with 124 individuals giving more than $1 million to GOP candidates. Many had not made political donations beforehand and did not make any, or severely reduced them, after leaving New Breed, according to public records.

During the same period, the Post research found nine company employees gave only a combined $700 to Democrats.

DeJoy spokesman Monty Hagler told the Post that DeJoy was not aware of any pressure on employees to make political contributions and insisted that he “believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations” when asked about the reimbursements for those donations.

He added that “DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution, and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason.”

