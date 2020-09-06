https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/retired-teacher-investigation-capitol-police-threatening-shoot-gop-rep-paul-gosar-head/

Ret. teacher Margaret Spangenberg, Congressman Gosar

A retired teacher is under investigation by the Capitol Police for threatening to shoot pro-Trump GOP Congressman Paul Gosar (AZ) in the head.

Gosar’s staffer retrieved a threatening voicemail on Monday morning which was left during the weekend.

A retired teacher, who was identified through caller ID as Margaret Kathleen Spangenberg of Glendale, Arizona, left a 36-second message for Gosar threatening to kill him because he supports President Trump.

Threatening congressional officials is a felony and carries penalties of 5 to 10 years in prison.

Via the Arizona Daily Independent:

There was a 36-second message on the phone from a woman, who was apparently not happy with the conservative congressman: “So, the way I see it, since you supported a child rapist who has 65 years of crimes and you are doing shit about Covid, and I’ve had people die, I think it’s totally ok for me to come with my gun and shoot you in the head. That’s what we think of you Mr. Gosar. You’re a murderer supporter and you are just going down. Murderer, murderer, murderer supporter, you are going down. And we’ll make sure we’ll send lots of protesters your way too. You’re a real big fucking piece of shit.” The woman, who was later identified as a retired schoolteacher who resides in Glendale, is under investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police, said Tom Van Flein, Gosar’s chief of staff. Van Flein said he had no idea what the woman was referring to regarding a child rapist. The caller, identified as Margaret Kathleen Spangenberg through caller ID, identifies herself on her Facebook page as a retired gifted teacher and licensed insurance agent, whose interests included elections and travel.

The Capitol Police issued a warning to Gosar’s office with a picture of Spangenberg telling staffers to contact police if the woman were to make an appearance.

Click here to listen to the threatening voicemail.

The suspect is a big @CaptMarkKelly activist. Violence against conservatives is trickling down from antifa street mobs to the “red for ed” socialists. I am told @CapitolPolice is investigating. https://t.co/CbnHOMOW9g — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 6, 2020

