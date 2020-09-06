https://www.theblaze.com/news/rochester-riots-restaurants-blm-protests

Black Lives Matter protesters

tormented outdoor diners in Rochester on Friday night. Three of the restaurants targeted in the protests have come out on the side of the protesters.

Protesters intimidated numerous diners at Rochester restaurants on Friday by flipping tables and shattering glassware. A protester was seen on video screaming, “We’re shutting your party down!”

Three of the restaurants that lost patrons and had property damaged during the demonstrations have come out to support the Black Lives Matter protests.

WHRC-TV

reported that restaurants Swan Dive, Ox and Stone, and Daily Refresher released statements on Instagram siding with the protests.

Despite what videos might depict, we lost some glassware last night. You can not deny the anger and hurt our community is feeling right now. As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice.

Stay safe. Listen. Love.

Ever better.

The restaurants also said that they would not open on Saturday night.

Protests continued on Saturday night in Rochester, as people took to the streets to call for justice of the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old man who died on March 23 in Rochester Police custody. Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office said Prude died from ”

complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,” which is “an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.”

Seven Rochester

police officers involved in Prude’s arrest have been suspended with pay. The case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

On Saturday night, more than 1,000 protesters marched through the streets of Rochester. Agitators

threw bottles and rocks at police, and launched fireworks at them as well. Three officers were “treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained as a result of projectiles and incendiary devices which were launched against them,” Lt. Greg Bello told the Democrat & Chronicle.

Officers deployed tear gas and pepper balls to disperse the crowd shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to

WSYR-TV.

Rioters damaged city hall, and set U-Haul trucks on fire. The owner of three U-Haul trucks destroyed during the BLM protests is Jesse Barksdale, who told WHEC reporter Charles Molineaux that he is livid over the destruction of his business.

Police said there were nine arrests, including two suspects charged with felonies of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

second-degree rioting, second-degree assault against an officer, and unlawful assembly.

There was also a riot declared in Portland after agitators

threw fire bombs and shot fireworks at police. One protester caught on fire after a Molotov cocktail exploded near him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

