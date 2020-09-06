https://mediarightnews.com/sarah-sanders-rebukes-malicious-lies-about-trump-from-anonymous-sources-in-the-atlantic-insult-to-journalism/

When The Atlantic story accusing President Trump of insulting those who serve or have served in the military, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a two part tweet calling it a “false attack.”

These were some of the moments I witnessed the President show his heart and demonstrate how much he respects the selfless and courageous men and women of our military. I am disgusted by this false attack. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

She later retweeted a response to her tweet by Dan Scavino who said he “was with POTUS in France, with Sarah, and have been at his side throughout it all. Complete lies by “anonymous sources” that were “dropped” just as he begins to campaign (and surge). A disgraceful attempt to smear POTUS, 60 days before the Presidential Election! Disgusting!!”

I was with POTUS in France, with Sarah, and have been at his side throughout it all. Complete lies by “anonymous sources” that were “dropped” just as he begins to campaign (and surge). A disgraceful attempt to smear POTUS, 60 days before the Presidential Election! Disgusting!! https://t.co/mQfCNUlyZm — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 4, 2020

Today she released a video where she goes on record sharing her feelings about the situation. In the tweet, she said, “The malicious lies about President Trump from anonymous sources in the Atlantic are disgusting. This story is an insult to journalism. I would know, because I was there”

The malicious lies about @realDonaldTrump from anonymous sources in the Atlantic are disgusting. This story is an insult to journalism. I would know, because I was there-> pic.twitter.com/pt7rDfwr8x — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 6, 2020

Donald Trump has the greatest amount of respect for the men and women of our armed forces. I’ve traveled all over the world with the president and watched him interact with men and women of our military.

I’ve seen him fight to make sure that they have had the resources they need when the president had to make the most difficult calls of his presidency. When he had to let a parent know that their son had been killed in the line of duty. That’s a call no president wants to make.

In those moments I saw the president’s heart and I also saw his commitment to the men and women of our great military. That story couldn’t be further from the truth.

This is a president that loves our country and will do anything to fight to protect it.