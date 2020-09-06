https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/silent-majority-huge-trump-boat-parades-new-jersey-potomac-videos/

The weekends are for Trump boat parades.

Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday in Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas and Missouri.

There was also a huge Trump boat parade in the blue state of New Jersey on Saturday.

WATCH:

Aerial view of New Jersey.

WATCH:

YUGE Trump boat parade on the Potomac!

This is what the silent majority looks like.

There has never been a boat parade for Joe Biden.

WATCH:

200-strong Trump flotilla is sailing up the Potomac toward DC.

Yikes! Biden boat spotted in DC with a Communist flag.

