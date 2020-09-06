https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/silent-majority-huge-trump-boat-parades-new-jersey-potomac-videos/
The weekends are for Trump boat parades.
Massive Trump 2020 boat parades were underway on Saturday in Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas and Missouri.
There was also a huge Trump boat parade in the blue state of New Jersey on Saturday.
WATCH:
MASSIVE Trump boat parade in New Jersey today!! 🇺🇸🚤 pic.twitter.com/PJybdVyobo
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 5, 2020
Aerial view of New Jersey.
WATCH:
A spectacular view of yesterday’s Trump Boat Parade in New Jersey!
(There has never been a boat parade for Joe Biden.) pic.twitter.com/gXEa8D8IT8
— Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 6, 2020
YUGE Trump boat parade on the Potomac!
This is what the silent majority looks like.
There has never been a boat parade for Joe Biden.
WATCH:
YUGEEEE Boat Parade on the Potomac! Let’s flip Virginia and MD for @realDonaldTrump!! #MAGA #BoatsandVotes ⛵️ 🚢 pic.twitter.com/eJaubLwCD1
— Catharine O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 6, 2020
200-strong Trump flotilla is sailing up the Potomac toward DC.
BREAKING: 200-strong Trump flotilla is sailing up the Potomac toward Washington DC pic.twitter.com/QfbaUemR7T
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2020
Yikes! Biden boat spotted in DC with a Communist flag.
Biden boat in DC with a communist flag on it instead of the American flag pic.twitter.com/BpZJMaJrju
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2020