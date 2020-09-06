https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/06/smells-like-burnt-hair-out-here-omg-commentary-makes-antifa-member-setting-his-feet-on-fire-even-funnier-watch/

As Twitchy readers know, footage of an Antifa moron catching his feet on fire during yet another riot in Portland is making its way around social media and most people have been amused with this alone. But add a little commentary from Steve Inman (famous for his cone to the head commentary) and it’s a masterpiece.

Watch.

Breaking: 5 minutes into the Antifa March tonight in Portland, Andy Tifa accidentally lights himself on fire. pic.twitter.com/lLLCJn2Wsu — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 6, 2020

Booze for a Molotov cocktail: $20. Lighter: $2 Antifa setting his own feet on fire? PRICELESS

Andy Tifa.

EL OH EL.

His friends are trying to put his dopey a*s out.

Annnd we’re officially dead.

Ok why not? Angle 2. pic.twitter.com/7QqD27468z — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 6, 2020

And another!

We hadn’t seen this angle … wow.

Version 2 with music only pic.twitter.com/KCp23AGsdh — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) September 6, 2020

This is too damn funny.

Oh, my, god, man. I am completely in love with you. (Utterly platonic, slugs and humans don’t generally work well together long term.) — The Sluggeteer (@VekaFitzfrancis) September 6, 2020

Now do Billy Joel We didn’t start the fire! 😂😂😂 — A❌y Sutherly (@ladyamy91) September 6, 2020

I saw this earlier with Michael Jackson playing in the background it was 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — leebo (@Gleesmith3) September 6, 2020

Funniest thing we’ve seen on Twitter in a long while, and that’s sayin’ something considering we cover Alyssa Milano quite frequently.

