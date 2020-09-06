https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/study-finds-hundreds-of-violent-demonstrations-in-just-three-months/

In a scene right out of 1984, a pregnant Australian woman faced arrest, and had all her computer equipment seized for the simple crime of disagreeing with her government, and planning a protest against coronavirus lockdown orders. To make matters all the more disturbing, this all occurred right in front of her children.

The 28-year old mother, named Zoe Lee, was reduced to tears as police forcefully arrested her. Her boyfriend caught the entire thing on video, which he posted on Facebook.

Twitter Removed this Video, So here is it Again! Australian “Thought Police Unit” arrest pregnant mother in front of her two little children over a Lockdown Protest FACEBOOK POST!? Seized all devices & computers Terrorized mom begs if she can go to her ultrasound appointment pic.twitter.com/BHlhSKU7Jo — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 2, 2020

Australia has set itself apart as having perhaps the most restrictive lockdown order in the entire world.

While it varies across the country, there are rules that go so far that it prevents citizens from having people visit their own homes, and makes travel between different regions in the country virtually impossible.

Outdoor gatherings are among the most restricted, which is what resulted in Lee getting visited by law enforcement.

Her event, scheduled for September 5th, is labeled as “Freedom Day,” and calls for the end to lockdown orders. The event specifically required social distancing, in order to protect demonstrators from arrest, along with masks for those who do not have medical conditions preventing them from wearing face coverings.

Oh and in case you were wondering, this is what #ZoeLee was arrested for: pic.twitter.com/g5K2gmHGoD — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) September 2, 2020

Police told Lee that she was being charged with incitement, a charge she vehemently denies.

“It’s in relation to a Facebook post, in relation to a lockdown protest you put on just that day,” detective Adrian Smith with the Victorian Police told the woman during the arrest.

“I wasn’t breaking any laws by doing that,” the woman replied.

“You are actually. You are breaking the law,” Smith responded. “That’s why I’m arresting you.”

“I’m happy to delete the post, this is ridiculous,” the woman said. “I didn’t realize I was doing anything wrong. This is ridiculous.”

But to the thought police, it was too late. She already transgressed, and there was nothing she could do to avoid arrest.

It is cases like this that shows how important the First Amendment is to Americans.

