What’s that old saying about playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes?

It seems relevant here.

Watch.

Hear the one guy telling him to stop drop and roll? LOL! And yup, it’s the cops who save him from himself.

These are the jackas*es who want Biden to win.

Keep that in mind, no matter how hard Democrats are trying to distance themselves from all of these ‘peaceful protests.’ Democrats enabled and empowered this chaos, and they own it.

All of it.

Hey! That’s what we said.

Not seeing a lot of sympathy for this guy.

Tough crowd.

Guess that’s what happens when you’re part of a group of losers who have been tormenting innocent people for months on end to force communism on your country.

Us too!

Mostly.

Nobody ever accused Antifa of being the brightest crayons in the box.

***

