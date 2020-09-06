https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/06/are-we-supposed-to-feel-sorry-for-him-because-i-dont-like-at-all-antifa-morons-set-another-antifa-morons-feet-on-fire-watch/

What’s that old saying about playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes?

It seems relevant here.

Watch.

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Hear the one guy telling him to stop drop and roll? LOL! And yup, it’s the cops who save him from himself.

These are the jackas*es who want Biden to win.

Keep that in mind, no matter how hard Democrats are trying to distance themselves from all of these ‘peaceful protests.’ Democrats enabled and empowered this chaos, and they own it.

All of it.

Play stupid games win stupid prizes — Craig Gorsuch (@craiggorsuch) September 6, 2020

Hey! That’s what we said.

Lol losers pic.twitter.com/AUDWx5qBIS — Angry Joe Biden (@Chimp_HQ) September 6, 2020

Where’s a social worker when you need one. — William Waring (@billwaring) September 6, 2020

He’ll be dancing! Dancing in the streets! — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) September 6, 2020

Not seeing a lot of sympathy for this guy.

Tough crowd.

Guess that’s what happens when you’re part of a group of losers who have been tormenting innocent people for months on end to force communism on your country.

I think I’ll have eggs for breakfast — Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) September 6, 2020

Us too!

Mostly peaceful Molotov cocktail. — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) September 6, 2020

Mostly.

Nobody ever accused Antifa of being the brightest crayons in the box.

***

