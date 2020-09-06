https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/supermarket-chain-u-s-flag-masks-offensive-employees-wear/

(THE BLAZE) — North Carolina-based grocery chain Food Lion will now permit its employees to wear American flag-themed face masks while working at its stores.

The company went viral earlier this week after one of its employees revealed he quit after being told to avoid wearing his American flag-themed mask.

[embedded content]

According to a recent report from WCTI-TV, the move appears to be in response to the employee — as well as his supporters — demanding such masks after the company initially prohibited them.

