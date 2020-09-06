http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6FhDaeNj_kU/

Seventeen-year-old Markel Davis — the teenager who cooked and delivered meals to hundreds of Columbus officers during the June protests — delivered full meals to two precincts of the Cleveland Police Department on Saturday, after raising the money online.

When Davis heard Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night while working undercover, he wanted to ease the department’s pain.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the teenager asked for donations to help buy meals for the officers.

“While food maybe the last thing on their minds, having it at the department may help them stay nourished as they have to continue to serve us while mourning,” he wrote and linked to a GoFundMe page.

As of Sunday afternoon, the page had raised $1,352 of its $400 goal.

In June, Davis fired up his grill, cooked, and delivered hundreds of meals to Columbus officers and the Ohio National Guard who kept people safe during protests, according to Breitbart News.

“My trip to Cleveland was a success! 2 precincts in one day,” Davis said in a post on Saturday, adding that officers were shocked he drove all the way from Columbus just to bring them food:

“Thank you all for making this possible. I will be feeding more officers with the funds left over from the donations. God bless you all. WE ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE,” he continued.

As part of his mission, Davis also hung ribbons to honor the fallen detective and Cleveland Officer Nicholas Sabo, who tragically died shortly after Skernivitz.

Following his trip to Cleveland, social media users thanked Davis for his kindness.

“You are one amazing young man on a journey to making a difference. Thank you for all you’re doing. ~ from a police officer with love,” one person wrote.

“You keep doing what you’re doing because people NEED to see there is good out there. You may not know it, but you are changing lives!” another commented.

