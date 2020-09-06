https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-mock-dunmbirk-trump-boat-parade

Multiple boats sank on Saturday during a boat parade showing support for President Donald Trump in Texas. Leftists seized on the opportunity to mock Trump supporters and their misfortunes.

What are the details?

Austin authorities reported that “multiple” vessels sank on Saturday after hundreds of boaters gathered on Lake Travis in support of Trump’s re-election. Authorities responded to numerous distress calls, KEYE-TV reported.

However, the exact number of boats that sank or people who needed rescuing was not clear because others boaters helped provide assistance before first responders could get to those in distress.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the chaos.

What caused so many boats to experience danger also was not exactly clear. The New York Times reported:

With winds around 10 miles an hour, and gusting to as much as 15 m.p.h., the weather conditions in and around the lake most likely would not have caused the boats to sink, Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Austin/San Antonio office, said.

Meanwhile, the Travis County Sheriff’s Department attributed the problem to the number of boats on the lake triggering such a large wake, CBS News reported.

What did leftists say?



They pounced on Trump supporters, mocking the dangerous situation as “Dumbkirk,” a reference to the notorious rescue of French and British soldiers from Dunkirk in 1940.

“The miracle at #Dumbkirk,” one person said.

“‘The USS Thoughts & Prayers was dispatched to rescue an armada of Trump supporters whose vessels were sunk by a onslaught of large blue waves. Asked for comment about the incident, the President remarked “I like boats that don’t sink.”‘ #dumbkirk,” one person mocked.

“What word would Trump use for these people?” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said.

“this is f***ing hilarious. a literal blue wave. i mean. you can’t make this s*** up,” another person responded.

“Am I the only one laughing at Trump supporters’ boats sinking?” another person said.

“Next time they should boat by mail,” one person mocked.

“#Dumbkirk is trending because multiple boats at a Trump boat parade in Travis County Texas have sunk or called for help. Life sometimes gives us metaphors without our having to try. The SS Trump is sinking,” another person said.

is trending because multiple boats at a Trump boat parade in Travis County Texas have sunk or called for help. Life sometimes gives us metaphors without our having to try. The SS Trump is sinking,” another person said. “Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale,

A tale of a fateful trip

That started from Lake Travis

Aboard these tiny ships. The mate was a mighty MAGA man,

The skipper was a chump

The morons all set sail that day

And sunk like their hero Trump!” another person mocked.

A tale of a fateful trip That started from Lake Travis Aboard these tiny ships. “I like boaters that don’t sink,” another person said, mocking Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

