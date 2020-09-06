https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/top-elections-official-major-state-says-results-wont-available-nov-3/

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Sunday that it could take up to a week to count all of Michigan’s absentee ballots for November’s election.

“We should be prepared for this to be closer to an election week, as opposed to an Election Day,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The bottom line is we are not going to have the full results and a counting of all of our ballots on election night.”

Benson said that Michigan’s election officials were “laser-focused” on ensuring that all ballots are counted accurately, and referenced how her office had purchased more voting tabulators in order to ensure that the influx of absentee ballots could be counted as efficiently as possible.

TRENDING: John Bolton denies Trump called war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

“If it takes a few extra days to ensure we have a full and accurate counting of the results of every race, that’s what it’s going to take. And we’re going to be transparent throughout that whole process to make sure every citizen knows exactly where we are in the counting process and how many more ballots we have to get through,” Benson said.

Benson also mentioned the legal changes that her office has proposed in order to count Michigan’s ballots more efficiently, including expanding early voting and allowing for election officials to record ballots days before Nov. 3, but acknowledged that the state legislature has “not acted for reasons that I don’t fully, completely understand.”

Though Benson conceded that the delays in results could allow for false narratives to spread, she said that her office would counter “misinformation with truth and accuracy.”

WATCH:

Will we know the outcome of the 2020 presidential race on Election Night? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

[embedded content]

Benson’s comments come as Michigan has taken steps to prepare for an unprecedented election which is expected to have record-high turnout, a spokeswoman for her office told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In addition to allocating over $11 million towards voting machines, personal protective equipment and more, the state launched its “Democracy MVP” campaign in April, which recruited more than 6,500 poll workers, Tracy Wimmer, Benton’s spokeswoman, told the DCNF in August.

“Turnout has been predicted to double or even triple, and we are preparing for that possibility,” Wimmer said, referencing both those new measures and proposed legal changes.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

